$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Value
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Value
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,024KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA44MU303467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4397
- Mileage 1,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Tucson Value Aqua Blue I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD
AWD.
AWD.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid ULTIMATE 64,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Malibu LT 212,343 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 185,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2021 Hyundai Tucson