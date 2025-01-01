Menu
Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Tucson Value Aqua Blue I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD<br><br>AWD.

1,024 KM

Details Description

Value

12634377

Value

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
1,024KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA44MU303467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4397
  • Mileage 1,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Tucson Value Aqua Blue I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD

AWD.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2021 Hyundai Tucson