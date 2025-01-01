$23,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SU305238B
- Mileage 53,585 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL CAR!! LOW KM!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push start button, Alloy wheels, Front and rear heated seats, Heated steering, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Forward emergency braking, Cruise control, Blind spot warning. Bluetooth connectivity, Rear view camera and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977
Vehicle Features
