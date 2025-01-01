Menu
Account
Sign In
LOCAL CAR!! LOW KM!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push start button, Alloy wheels, Front and rear heated seats, Heated steering, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Forward emergency braking, Cruise control, Blind spot warning. Bluetooth connectivity, Rear view camera and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

2021 Hyundai Tucson

53,585 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12846196

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 12846196
  2. 12846196
  3. 12846196
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,585KM
VIN KM8J3CA47MU342733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU305238B
  • Mileage 53,585 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL CAR!! LOW KM!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push start button, Alloy wheels, Front and rear heated seats, Heated steering, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Forward emergency braking, Cruise control, Blind spot warning. Bluetooth connectivity, Rear view camera and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4DR 2.4L SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4DR 2.4L SE 120,685 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LS for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LS 170,888 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek 55,747 KM $22,988 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2021 Hyundai Tucson