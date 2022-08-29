Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

20,433 KM

Details Description Features

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
Ultimate

Location

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

20,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9104929
  Stock #: D-N402754
  VIN: KM8J3CALXMU402754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,433 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, AWD, Cruise control, Rear view camera, Navigation, Power options andmuch more. This used Tucson is now available to test drive at Jim PattisonHyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains thebalance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai's H-Promise factorycertified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warrantyfor peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchangeprivilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used SUV AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Digital clock
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Inside Hood Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

1-866-768-6885

