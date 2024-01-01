$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
56,477KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRC8A36MU074135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4096
- Mileage 56,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred Intense Blue I4 CVT FWD
Odometer is 17182 kilometers below market average!
