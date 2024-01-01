Menu
Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred Intense Blue I4 CVT FWD

Odometer is 17182 kilometers below market average!

2021 Hyundai Venue

56,477 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

2021 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,477KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRC8A36MU074135

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4096
  • Mileage 56,477 KM

Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred Intense Blue I4 CVT FWD


Odometer is 17182 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2021 Hyundai Venue