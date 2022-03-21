Menu
2021 Jeep Cherokee

17,255 KM

White Rock Dodge

80th Anniversary - Sunroof

80th Anniversary - Sunroof

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

17,255KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8751098
  Stock #: M867862A
  VIN: 1C4PJMCX8MD216799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M867862A
  • Mileage 17,255 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee delivers plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough for your daily commute. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.

With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This low mileage SUV has just 17,255 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Cherokee's trim level is 80th Anniversary. After eight decades, the Jeep Cherokee name is still as strong as ever. This special 80th Anniversary Edition Cherokee comes equipped with exclusive 80th Anniversary badges, 80th Anniversary tags throughout the interior, and a Granite Crystal grille and exterior accents. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command and Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, remote keyless entry, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

