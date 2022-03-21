$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Jeep Cherokee
80th Anniversary - Sunroof
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
17,255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8751098
- Stock #: M867862A
- VIN: 1C4PJMCX8MD216799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,255 KM
Vehicle Description
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This low mileage SUV has just 17,255 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is 80th Anniversary. After eight decades, the Jeep Cherokee name is still as strong as ever. This special 80th Anniversary Edition Cherokee comes equipped with exclusive 80th Anniversary badges, 80th Anniversary tags throughout the interior, and a Granite Crystal grille and exterior accents. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command and Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, remote keyless entry, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2