2021 Jeep Cherokee

45 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Sport - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Sport - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9426633
  Stock #: 18860
  VIN: 1C4PJLAB7MD227049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18860
  • Mileage 45 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee delivers plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough for your daily commute. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.

With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This low mileage SUV has just 45 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Sport. This Cherokee Sport is ready for the city or the trail with towing equipment, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, and a chrome grille. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
REAR CAMERA
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

