White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Heated Seats
35,904KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9453100
- Stock #: 18560A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX5MD201551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,904 KM
Vehicle Description
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 35,904 kms. It's brown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. This Cherokee Trailhawk comes even more trail ready with added skid plates, tow hooks, dual exhaust, upgraded suspension, easy clean seats and flooring, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, remote start, ParkSense, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2