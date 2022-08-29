2021 Jeep Compass

$32,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 4 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9183553

9183553 Stock #: 18160

18160 VIN: 3C4NJCAB6MT567360

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18160

Mileage 21,468 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Safety REAR CAMERA Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.