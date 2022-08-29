$32,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass
Sport - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
21,468KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9183553
- Stock #: 18160
- VIN: 3C4NJCAB6MT567360
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,468 KM
Vehicle Description
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package.This SUV has 21,468 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Compass's trim level is Sport. This Compass Sport comes equipped with everything you need for your next family adventure. Stay connected on your daily commute or next adventure with Jeeps Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless connectivity. This family crossover lets you cruise in style and comfort with chrome accents, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CAMERA
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
