$39,889
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Backup Cam/ Leather/ Bluetooth
Location
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
80,507KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9277258
- Stock #: LC1493
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB9MT542860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,507 KM
Vehicle Description
For an adventurous compact SUV that can double as a family car, look no further than this Jeep Compass. This 2021 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package.This SUV has 80,507 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This Compass Trailhawk is ready for your next off road adventure with added off road suspension, skid plates, tow hooks, easy clean flooring, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection. Stay connected on your daily commute or next adventure with Jeeps Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless connectivity. This family crossover lets you cruise in style and comfort with chrome accents, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a proximity key, remote start, cornering lamps, fog lamps, rear park assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2