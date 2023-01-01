Menu
2021 Jeep Gladiator

33,475 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,475KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10544547
  • Stock #: PB03954
  • VIN: 1C6HJTAG7ML601205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,475 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $49,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 4x4 features heated front seats, manual 6 way adjustable driver's seat, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, air conditioning with automatic temperature control, cruise control, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, manual rear sliding window, spray-in bedliner, automatic headlamps, Forward facing Trail Cam off-road camera, Special Edition Group, Trailer Tow Package with a class IV hitch receiver, trailer hitch zoom and 4 and 7 pin wiring harness, Auxiliary Switch Group, a steel bumper, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Advanced Brake Assist, a roll up tonneau cover, and a body colour Jeep Freedom Top hardtop. With a140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
GVWR: 2834 kg (6250 lbs)
GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs)
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
side steps
Fog Lamps
Locking Lug Nuts
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
Tires: 245/75R17 Highway-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Group

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Dual Top Group
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Technology Group
Safety Group
Smoker's Group
Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System
MOPAR Rear Splash Guards
BLACK
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Hydro Blue Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
Firecracker Red
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
SARGE GREEN
Generic Sun/Moonroof
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
STING-GREY
MOPAR Front & Rear Splash Guards
Heritage Tan/Black
SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
Auxiliary Switch Group
TIRES: 245/75R17 BSW A-T DUELER
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Tech Silver Aluminum
Requires Subscription
LED Headlamp & Fog Lamp Group
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
MOPAR Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assist
MOPAR HARD TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER
BRIGHT MOPAR DOOR SILL GUARDS
Plastic MOPAR Door Sill Guards
Quick Order Package 24S Sport S
Quick Order Package 23S Sport S
MOPAR Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
MOPAR 1941 HOOD DECAL
Hex MOPAR Body Side Graphic
STAR MOPAR BODY SIDE GRAPHIC
PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
Cargo Management Group w/Trail Rail
Black 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 w/ESS
MOPAR Windshield Tie Down Strap
Max Tow Package w/4.10 Ratio
MOPAR Interior Assist Handles
Retro MOPAR Body Side Graphic
Quick Order Package 26S Sport S
MOPAR Mesh Sun Bonnet
MOPAR Solid Sun Bonnet
Black Perforated Leather MOPAR Upgrade
Tires: 245/75R17 BSW All-Terrain
SNAZZBERRY PEARL
Chrome MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
Black MOPAR Stitched Leather Upgrade
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
GVWR: 2880 KG (6350 LBS)
Front collision mitigation
GECKO PEARL
Gorilla Glass
MOPAR Sunrider Fliptop
MOPAR Doors Off Mirror Kit

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

