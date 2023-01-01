$45,999+ tax & licensing
855-996-3023
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$45,999
- Listing ID: 10544547
- Stock #: PB03954
- VIN: 1C6HJTAG7ML601205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,475 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $49,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 4x4 features heated front seats, manual 6 way adjustable driver's seat, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, air conditioning with automatic temperature control, cruise control, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, manual rear sliding window, spray-in bedliner, automatic headlamps, Forward facing Trail Cam off-road camera, Special Edition Group, Trailer Tow Package with a class IV hitch receiver, trailer hitch zoom and 4 and 7 pin wiring harness, Auxiliary Switch Group, a steel bumper, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Advanced Brake Assist, a roll up tonneau cover, and a body colour Jeep Freedom Top hardtop. With a140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
