2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
11,734KM
Used
VIN 1C6JJTBG3ML532514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,734 KM
Vehicle Description
Complete with a cargo bed and removable panels for an open air experience, you can have your Jeep and haul with it, too. This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 11,734 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Ready for even the toughest of trails, this Gladiator Rubicon brings off road mastery with added skid plates, off road suspension, Fox brand shocks, Rock Trac 4x4 system, and Tru-Lock front and rear axles. This midsize pickup is ready to handle anything the road throws at you with towing equipment, skid plates, aluminum wheels, tow hooks, removable cabin panels and windows, and fog lamps. Stay comfortable and connected on your adventures with Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a leather steering wheel, sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
