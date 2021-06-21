2021 Jeep Gladiator

$89,998 + taxes & licensing 1 , 8 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7471263

7471263 Stock #: M512603A

M512603A VIN: 1C6JJTBG9ML538575

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M512603A

Mileage 1,851 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Smart Device Integration Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Single stainless steel exhaust Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Windows Removable Rear Window Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio 8 speakers Heavy-Duty Suspension 220 Amp Alternator HVAC -inc: Console Ducts 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Manual Transfer Case Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Illuminated Front Cupholder Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 81 L Fuel Tank 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Falken brand tires Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Illuminated Rear Cupholder Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Body-colour grille w/coloured accents GVWR: 2834 kg (6250 lbs) Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares Fox Brand Name Shock Absorbers 1200# Maximum Payload Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 7 Skid Plates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

