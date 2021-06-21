This all-new Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game of utility vehicles and trucks. This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today.
A completely new design, this Jeep Gladiator is the first truck to bear the Jeep name in a few decades. Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a truck, you get the best of both worlds with this machine. Complete with the latest in infotainment, style, and off-road technology, and sporting removable roof panels, doors and rear glass that can provide an open air truck experience, this all-new Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 52 kms. It's hydro blue pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Ready for even the toughest of trails, this Gladiator Rubicon brings off road mastery with added skid plates, off road suspension, Fox brand shocks, Rock Trac 4x4 system, and Tru-Lock front and rear axles. This midsize pickup is ready to handle anything the road throws at you with towing equipment, skid plates, aluminum wheels, tow hooks, removable cabin panels and windows, and fog lamps. Stay comfortable and connected on your adventures with Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a leather steering wheel, sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians.

All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Removable Rear Window
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners