$72,380+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$72,380
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Jeep Gladiator
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave - Fox Shocks
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$72,380
+ taxes & licensing
21,838KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724653
- Stock #: 14790
- VIN: 1C6JJTEG6ML509529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 21,838 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Mojave. With the name Mojave, you expect a truck that is ready to handle sand, rocks, and high speeds, and this Gladiator Mojave delivers. With added skid plates, Fox brand shocks, and a Fox front hydraulic jounce bumper you will be ready for even the toughest of trails. This midsize pickup is ready to handle anything the road throws at you with a trail rated badge, towing equipment, skid plates, aluminum wheels, tow hooks, removable cabin panels and windows, and fog lamps. Stay comfortable and connected on your adventures with Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a leather steering wheel, sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fox Shocks, Reinforced Front Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Metallic Trim, Removable Roof Panels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Metallic trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Falken brand tires
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
5 Skid Plates
Fox Brand Name Shock Absorbers
1200# Maximum Payload
Heavy-Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
GVWR: 2785 kg (6140 lbs)
Rear View Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Proximity Key
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Removable Roof Panels
UConnect
Fox Shocks
Reinforced Front Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2