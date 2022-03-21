2021 Jeep Gladiator

$72,380 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 8 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8724653

8724653 Stock #: 14790

14790 VIN: 1C6JJTEG6ML509529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,838 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Metallic trim Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Smart Device Integration Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Rear Cupholder Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Removable Rear Window Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Falken brand tires Body-colour grille w/coloured accents Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio 220 Amp Alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Off-Road Suspension Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 81 L Fuel Tank 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 5 Skid Plates Fox Brand Name Shock Absorbers 1200# Maximum Payload Heavy-Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks GVWR: 2785 kg (6140 lbs) Safety Rear View Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Additional Features Removable Roof Panels UConnect Fox Shocks Reinforced Front Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.