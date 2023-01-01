$51,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Willys - Aluminum Wheels
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
64,889KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,889 KM
Vehicle Description
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This sought after diesel Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 64,889 kms. It's granite crystal in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Willys. This Gladiator was made for those long trails with the only removable cabin panels for an open air trucking experience in the segment along with aluminum wheels, skid plates, class II towing equipment, tow hooks, blacked out exterior sport grille, a smart key with push button start, locking interior compartments, Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touch screen, Bluetooth streaming audio, voice activation, and multiple inputs. This Willys edition brings a Trac-Loc limited slip rear differential, unique wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and classic black WiIllys hood stickers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, .
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
