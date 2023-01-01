Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Gladiator

64,889 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Willys - Aluminum Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Willys - Aluminum Wheels

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,889KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9593986
  • Stock #: 19330
  • VIN: 1C6JJTAM1ML521163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,889 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game of utility vehicles and pickup trucks. This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today.

Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This sought after diesel Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 64,889 kms. It's granite crystal in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Gladiator's trim level is Willys. This Gladiator was made for those long trails with the only removable cabin panels for an open air trucking experience in the segment along with aluminum wheels, skid plates, class II towing equipment, tow hooks, blacked out exterior sport grille, a smart key with push button start, locking interior compartments, Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touch screen, Bluetooth streaming audio, voice activation, and multiple inputs. This Willys edition brings a Trac-Loc limited slip rear differential, unique wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and classic black WiIllys hood stickers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, .


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2018 Dodge Durango G...
 121,700 KM
$34,599 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 64,889 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 46,557 KM
$45,487 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory