2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

70,888 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

70,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG2MC646888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

