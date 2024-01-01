$36,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo Blind Spot | Backup Cam | Remote Start
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$36,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,881 KM
Vehicle Description
Plunge yourself into the ultimate driving experience with this unparalleled vehicle, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo..
A diamond in the rough, this SUV is remarkable in terms of its performance, style, and comfort..
With a sleek grey exterior, this vehicle emanates a sense of rugged elegance that is hard to ignore.. Under the hood, you will find a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering unmatched performance, durability, and fuel efficiency.
With just 68,445 km on the clock, this Jeep Grand Cherokee has been gently used and is ready to take you on countless adventures..
But this Grand Cherokee is more than just a pretty face.. It comes equipped with an array of top-notch features designed to enhance your driving experience.
The alloy wheels and spoiler give it a sporty edge, while the power liftgate and trailer sway control ensure convenience during your trips..
Inside, the comfort of heated front seats awaits you, with the luxury of a leather shift knob and automatic temperature control.. The safety features are just as impressive.
Anti-whiplash front head restraints, dual front impact airbags, and an electronic stability system ensure that you and your passengers are always protected..
Additionally, its 4-wheel disc brakes, traction control, and ABS brakes ensure confidence and control on the road in all conditions.. Did you know that this Jeep Grand Cherokee also comes with a radio data system and a configurable tracker system for enhanced connectivity? Or that it boasts a steering wheel with mounted audio controls, allowing you to manage your entertainment without taking your hands off the wheel? These are just a few of the unique selling points that make this vehicle stand out from the competition.
In buying from Langley Chrysler, youre not just loving your vehicle, but also loving the buying process..
Our commitment to customer satisfaction ensures a smooth and enjoyable car-buying experience, making us a preferred dealer in the region.. So why wait? Step into the world of luxury, performance, and safety with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.
This isnt just a vehicle, its a lifestyle choice..
Visit us at Langley Chrysler today and start your new driving adventure
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Vehicle Features
