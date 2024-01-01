Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Plunge yourself into the ultimate driving experience with this unparalleled vehicle, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo..</span></strong></p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>A diamond in the rough, this SUV is remarkable in terms of its performance, style, and comfort..</span></strong> <br> With a sleek grey exterior, this vehicle emanates a sense of rugged elegance that is hard to ignore.. Under the hood, you will find a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering unmatched performance, durability, and fuel efficiency.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>With just 68,445 km on the clock, this Jeep Grand Cherokee has been gently used and is ready to take you on countless adventures..</span></strong> <br> But this Grand Cherokee is more than just a pretty face.. It comes equipped with an array of top-notch features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>The alloy wheels and spoiler give it a sporty edge, while the power liftgate and trailer sway control ensure convenience during your trips..</span></strong> <br> Inside, the comfort of heated front seats awaits you, with the luxury of a leather shift knob and automatic temperature control.. The safety features are just as impressive.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Anti-whiplash front head restraints, dual front impact airbags, and an electronic stability system ensure that you and your passengers are always protected..</span></strong> <br> Additionally, its 4-wheel disc brakes, traction control, and ABS brakes ensure confidence and control on the road in all conditions.. Did you know that this Jeep Grand Cherokee also comes with a radio data system and a configurable tracker system for enhanced connectivity? Or that it boasts a steering wheel with mounted audio controls, allowing you to manage your entertainment without taking your hands off the wheel? These are just a few of the unique selling points that make this vehicle stand out from the competition.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>In buying from Langley Chrysler, youre not just loving your vehicle, but also loving the buying process..</span></strong> <br> Our commitment to customer satisfaction ensures a smooth and enjoyable car-buying experience, making us a preferred dealer in the region.. So why wait? Step into the world of luxury, performance, and safety with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>This isnt just a vehicle, its a lifestyle choice..</span></strong> <br> Visit us at Langley Chrysler today and start your new driving adventure</p>Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

70,881 KM

Details Description Features

$36,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Blind Spot | Backup Cam | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Blind Spot | Backup Cam | Remote Start

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG2MC646888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Plunge yourself into the ultimate driving experience with this unparalleled vehicle, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo..

A diamond in the rough, this SUV is remarkable in terms of its performance, style, and comfort..
With a sleek grey exterior, this vehicle emanates a sense of rugged elegance that is hard to ignore.. Under the hood, you will find a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering unmatched performance, durability, and fuel efficiency.

With just 68,445 km on the clock, this Jeep Grand Cherokee has been gently used and is ready to take you on countless adventures..
But this Grand Cherokee is more than just a pretty face.. It comes equipped with an array of top-notch features designed to enhance your driving experience.

The alloy wheels and spoiler give it a sporty edge, while the power liftgate and trailer sway control ensure convenience during your trips..
Inside, the comfort of heated front seats awaits you, with the luxury of a leather shift knob and automatic temperature control.. The safety features are just as impressive.

Anti-whiplash front head restraints, dual front impact airbags, and an electronic stability system ensure that you and your passengers are always protected..
Additionally, its 4-wheel disc brakes, traction control, and ABS brakes ensure confidence and control on the road in all conditions.. Did you know that this Jeep Grand Cherokee also comes with a radio data system and a configurable tracker system for enhanced connectivity? Or that it boasts a steering wheel with mounted audio controls, allowing you to manage your entertainment without taking your hands off the wheel? These are just a few of the unique selling points that make this vehicle stand out from the competition.

In buying from Langley Chrysler, youre not just loving your vehicle, but also loving the buying process..
Our commitment to customer satisfaction ensures a smooth and enjoyable car-buying experience, making us a preferred dealer in the region.. So why wait? Step into the world of luxury, performance, and safety with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

This isnt just a vehicle, its a lifestyle choice..
Visit us at Langley Chrysler today and start your new driving adventure

Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599.

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged P525 HSE Leather | Sunroof | Accident Free for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged P525 HSE Leather | Sunroof | Accident Free 51,985 KM $84,885 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 3500 Limited Night Edition | Low KM | Sunroof for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 RAM 3500 Limited Night Edition | Low KM | Sunroof 9,721 KM $106,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES Low KM | Locally Driven | Accident Free for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES Low KM | Locally Driven | Accident Free 55,624 KM $25,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee