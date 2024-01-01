$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Edition
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Edition
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,153KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFBG8MC745925
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P514068A
- Mileage 53,153 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 53,153 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is 80th Anniversary Edition. After eight decades of trail dominance, the Jeep name still brings quality. This 80th Anniversary Grand Cherokee comes with exclusive 80th Anniversary badges, 80th Anniversary tags throughout the interior, and granite crystal exterior accents. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4 with navigation, wi-fi, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver memory settings, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, voice activated air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, 4g Wi-fi, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 53,153 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is 80th Anniversary Edition. After eight decades of trail dominance, the Jeep name still brings quality. This 80th Anniversary Grand Cherokee comes with exclusive 80th Anniversary badges, 80th Anniversary tags throughout the interior, and granite crystal exterior accents. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4 with navigation, wi-fi, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver memory settings, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, voice activated air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, 4g Wi-fi, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS i-ACTIV - Heated Seats 25,406 KM $26,989 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 3.0L 185,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Leather Seats 102,463 KM $24,172 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee