2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
Used
25,327KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKDT3M8199475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 25,327 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee