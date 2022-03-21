2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$60,776 + taxes & licensing 8 , 2 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8724674

8724674 Stock #: 14960

14960 VIN: 1C4RJFBG5MC745218

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,299 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior Compass remote start Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93.1 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1380# Maximum Payload Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Path detection Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot Power Options Power Liftgate Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Front Windshield Trim TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Granite Crystal Aluminum Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Sirius Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Additional Features Navigation Lane Keep Assist 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Wi-Fi 80th Anniversary Badging

