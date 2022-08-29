Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

27,560 KM

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

27,560KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9025141
  Stock #: PB03222B
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG1MC707423

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,560 KM

This Grand Cherokee Altitude model features leather faced seats with perforated suede inserts, heated front seats, a power 8 way adjustable driver seat with power 4 way driver lumbar adjust, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, 8.4-inch display, a/c with dual zone temperature control, Sirius XM Traffic and Travel Link, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel with mounted audio controls, power sunroof, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, rear 60/40 split folding bench seat, Trailer Tow Group IV with includes a class IV hitch receiver with a 4-and 7-pin wiring harness, and the Altitude IV Package which includes 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black rear fascia applique, bright exhaust tip, Gloss Black Jeep badging, dark daylight opening mouldings, dark finish headlamp bezel, dark lens tail lamps, All-Weather Capability Group with Hill Descent Control, Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system, tow tooks and the Selec-Terrain Traction Management System.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Grand Cherokee with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

