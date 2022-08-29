$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9025141
- Stock #: PB03222B
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG1MC707423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,560 KM
Vehicle Description
This Grand Cherokee Altitude model features leather faced seats with perforated suede inserts, heated front seats, a power 8 way adjustable driver seat with power 4 way driver lumbar adjust, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, 8.4-inch display, a/c with dual zone temperature control, Sirius XM Traffic and Travel Link, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel with mounted audio controls, power sunroof, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, rear 60/40 split folding bench seat, Trailer Tow Group IV with includes a class IV hitch receiver with a 4-and 7-pin wiring harness, and the Altitude IV Package which includes 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black rear fascia applique, bright exhaust tip, Gloss Black Jeep badging, dark daylight opening mouldings, dark finish headlamp bezel, dark lens tail lamps, All-Weather Capability Group with Hill Descent Control, Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system, tow tooks and the Selec-Terrain Traction Management System.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Grand Cherokee with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
