2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
GRAND CHEROKEE SRT-8
17,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9070171
- Stock #: 17790
- VIN: 1C4RJFN97MC668204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,300 KM
Vehicle Description
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 17,300 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 707HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
