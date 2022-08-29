Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

17,300 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

GRAND CHEROKEE SRT-8

GRAND CHEROKEE SRT-8

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

17,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9070171
  • Stock #: 17790
  • VIN: 1C4RJFN97MC668204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This well appointed Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 17,300 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 707HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

