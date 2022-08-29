$82,993+ tax & licensing
$82,993
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Summit Reserve - Massaging Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
13,095KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9081448
- Stock #: 17820
- VIN: 1C4RJKEG2M8202755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 13,095 KM
Vehicle Description
The next level in the iconic Grand Cherokee family, this 3 row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that that you can have an elegant interior and incredible off-road capability in the same package. Don't let its size fool you, this Grand Cherokee L may be a bit longer, but it still offers excellent agility and modern efficiency. Whether you're navigating a backwood trail or taking your family to the shopping mall, this award winning Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter where it may be.This low mileage SUV has just 13,095 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee L's trim level is Summit Reserve. Stepping up to this Grand Cherokee L Summit is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with a power sunroof, Palermo leather heated and cooled seats with massaging function, exclusive aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, Quadra-Lift air suspension, a larger 10.1 inch touchscreen that's paired with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19 speaker McIntosh audio system, SiriusXM, and a leather heated steering wheel. Stay safely on the road with every bell and whistle including a 360 aerial view camera, EyeSight forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, highway assist system, lane keep assist, ParkSense front and rear parking sensors, and blind spot detection. Additional features include a wireless charging pad, remote vehicle start, split folding rear seats, voice activated climate control plus Jeeps legendary 4x4 capability thanks to its Quadra-Trac all wheel drive system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Massaging Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, 360 Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Liftgate
Massaging Seats
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
