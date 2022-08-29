Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

37,617 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,617KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9108148
  Stock #: 17330A
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG9MC525631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE METALLIC CLEAR COAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 37,617 kms. It's granite metallic clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. This Grand Cherokee Limited provides even more comfort for the whole family with added voice activated air conditioning, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, and heated second row seats. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

