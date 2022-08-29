Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

72,974 KM

Details Description Features

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
Laredo 4X4/ Navi/ Leather/ Backup Cam

Location

72,974KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9139738
  • Stock #: LC1441
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAGXMC541242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco (White)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key!

This well appointed Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 72,974 kms. It's bianco (white) in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo. This Grand Cherokee Laredo loads tons of off road capability into the perfect family SUV with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, a body colored grille and exterior accents, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

