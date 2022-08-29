$56,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Edition Tow Group/ Pano-Sunroof/ Leather/ Backup Cam
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
23,584KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9139741
- Stock #: LC1231C
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG2MC563234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,584 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 23,584 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is 80th Anniversary Edition. After eight decades of trail dominance, the Jeep name still brings quality. This 80th Anniversary Grand Cherokee comes with exclusive 80th Anniversary badges, 80th Anniversary tags throughout the interior, and granite crystal exterior accents. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4 with navigation, wi-fi, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver memory settings, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, voice activated air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2