2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

55,153 KM

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo - Android Auto

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo - Android Auto

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

55,153KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9334516
  Stock #: 18560
  VIN: 1C4RJFAGXMC524084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,153 KM

Vehicle Description

This well appointed Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 55,153 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo. This Grand Cherokee Laredo loads tons of off road capability into the perfect family SUV with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, a body colored grille and exterior accents, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

