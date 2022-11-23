2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$59,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 4 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9335971

9335971 Stock #: P707749A

P707749A VIN: 1C4RJFLTXMC687473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,465 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Options Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation 4G Wi-Fi Skid Cooled Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.