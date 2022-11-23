$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland - Cooled Seats
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
10,345KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9389020
- VIN: 1C4RJKDT7M8204645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18760
- Mileage 10,345 KM
Vehicle Description
The next level in the iconic Grand Cherokee family, this 3 row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that that you can have an elegant interior and incredible off-road capability in the same package. Don't let its size fool you, this Grand Cherokee L may be a bit longer, but it still offers excellent agility and modern efficiency. Whether you're navigating a backwood trail or taking your family to the shopping mall, this award winning Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter where it may be.This low mileage SUV has just 10,345 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 357HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee L's trim level is Overland. Upgrading to this Grand Cherokee L Overland is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with Nappa leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, Quadra-Lift air suspension, large infotainment touchscreen that's paired with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10 Alpine speakers, SiriusXM, and a leather heated steering wheel. Stay safely on the road with everything you need including EyeSight forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, ParkSense front and rear parking sensors, and blind spot detection. Additional features include a wireless charging pad, remote vehicle start, split folding rear seats, a trailer towing package plus Jeeps legendary 4x4 capability thanks to its Quadra-Trac all wheel drive system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Tow Package
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Navigation
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Lane Keep Assist
