2021 Jeep Wrangler

27,270 KM

Details Description Features

$62,987

+ tax & licensing
$62,987

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

4xe

2021 Jeep Wrangler

4xe

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$62,987

+ taxes & licensing

27,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10120200
  • Stock #: PO03768
  • VIN: 1C4JJXP64MW784951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,270 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $65,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Some key features in this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xE include leather seats, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, Apple Carplay/Google Android Auto, Alpine Premium Sound System, push button start, remote keyless entry, dual zone temperature control, automatic headlamps, LED Lighting Group, Dual Top Group, Safety Group with Blind-Spot/Rear Cross Path Detection and Rear Park Assist, Advanced Safety Group, remote proximity keyless entry, and a remote starter.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Wrangler with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Sport Suspension
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
Heavy-Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Dual Top Group
Turbocharged
Telematics
Safety Group
Smoker's Group
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Dark Saddle/Black
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
Firecracker Red
Plug-In Electric/Gas
SARGE GREEN
LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
STING-GREY
SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
Tan Premium Sunrider Soft Top
Requires Subscription
Cargo Management Group w/Trail Rail
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
Sky 1-Touch Power Top
MOPAR Windshield Tie Down Strap
MOPAR Grab Handle Kit
SNAZZBERRY PEARL
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV
Quick Order Package 29P Sahara
JEEP TRAIL RATED TOW STRAP KIT
Front collision mitigation
GECKO PEARL
Gorilla Glass
MOPAR Sunrider Fliptop
Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers
MOPAR Doors Off Mirror Kit

