2021 Jeep Wrangler
4xe
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$62,987
- Listing ID: 10120200
- Stock #: PO03768
- VIN: 1C4JJXP64MW784951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,270 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $65,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!Some key features in this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xE include leather seats, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, Apple Carplay/Google Android Auto, Alpine Premium Sound System, push button start, remote keyless entry, dual zone temperature control, automatic headlamps, LED Lighting Group, Dual Top Group, Safety Group with Blind-Spot/Rear Cross Path Detection and Rear Park Assist, Advanced Safety Group, remote proximity keyless entry, and a remote starter.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Wrangler with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
