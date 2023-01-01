2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sale $62,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 2 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10120200

10120200 Stock #: PO03768

PO03768 VIN: 1C4JJXP64MW784951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,270 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Sport Suspension Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL Heavy-Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Dual Top Group Turbocharged Telematics Safety Group Smoker's Group BLACK Remote proximity keyless entry A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Dark Saddle/Black 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE Cold Weather Group Granite Crystal Metallic Billet Silver Metallic Cross-Traffic Alert Firecracker Red Plug-In Electric/Gas SARGE GREEN LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP STING-GREY SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG Tan Premium Sunrider Soft Top Requires Subscription Cargo Management Group w/Trail Rail Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop Sky 1-Touch Power Top MOPAR Windshield Tie Down Strap MOPAR Grab Handle Kit SNAZZBERRY PEARL Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV Quick Order Package 29P Sahara JEEP TRAIL RATED TOW STRAP KIT Front collision mitigation GECKO PEARL Gorilla Glass MOPAR Sunrider Fliptop Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers MOPAR Doors Off Mirror Kit

