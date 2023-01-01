Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

35,490 KM

Details Description Features

$52,872

+ tax & licensing
$52,872

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$52,872

+ taxes & licensing

35,490KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10120209
  • Stock #: PO03771
  • VIN: 1C4HJXCN7MW527083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PO03771
  • Mileage 35,490 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon model includes: two front and one rear tow hooks, 4:1 Rock-Trac heavy-duty-part-time 4x4 system, BodyColourHardtop, BodyColour fender flares, navigation, Alpine premium sound system, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, steering wheel-mounted cruise control, air conditioning with dual zone temperature control, Bluetooth, power locks, windows with front one touch down, power heated exterior mirrors, remote keyless entry with panic alarm, back-up camera, rear park assist system, blind-spot monitoring system, plus even more! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Wrangler with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT from Go Dodge Surrey. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Alpine Premium Audio System

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Body-colour fender flares
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On/Off-Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
GVWR: 2
Safety Group
Smoker's Group
400 lbs)
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
350 lbs)
Dark Saddle/Black
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto
Firecracker Red
SARGE GREEN
CHIEF
LED Lighting Group
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
STEEL BUMPER GROUP
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
STING-GREY
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM W/POLISHED LIP
Tires: LT285/70R17C OWL Off-Road
Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top
HELLAYELLA
SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
Tan Premium Sunrider Soft Top
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP
Requires Subscription
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
BRIGHT MOPAR DOOR SILL GUARDS
Plastic MOPAR Door Sill Guards
MOPAR Cargo Tub Liner
Black MOPAR Perforated Leather
Cargo Management Group w/Trail Rail
Leather-Faced Seats w/Rubicon & Utility Grid
Cloth Seats w/Rubicon Logo & Utility Grid
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
MOPAR Moab Mountain Bodyside Graphic
MOPAR 1941 SWOOSH BODYSIDE GRAPHIC
MOPAR Windshield Tie Down Strap
MOPAR Hinge-Gate Reinforcement
Satin Black MOPAR Grille
MOPAR Grab Handle Kit
Quick Order Package 23R Rubicon
Quick Order Package 25R Rubicon
4:1 Rock-Trac HD Full Time 4WD System
Quick Order Package 22R Rubicon
REDICAL ANODIZED MID-DASH PANEL
BLACK MOPAR STITCHED LEATHER
SNAZZBERRY PEARL
JEEP TRAIL RATED TOW STRAP KIT
449 kg (5
Front collision mitigation
GECKO PEARL
Gorilla Glass
Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers
MOPAR Doors Off Mirror Kit
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK
426 KGS (5
DUAL DOOR GROUP W/BASE UPPERS

