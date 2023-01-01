2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sale $52,872 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 4 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10120209

10120209 Stock #: PO03771

PO03771 VIN: 1C4HJXCN7MW527083

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # PO03771

Mileage 35,490 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Alpine Premium Audio System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Body-colour fender flares Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On/Off-Road Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics GVWR: 2 Safety Group Smoker's Group 400 lbs) BLACK Remote proximity keyless entry Targa Roof Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 350 lbs) Dark Saddle/Black Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE Cold Weather Group Granite Crystal Metallic Billet Silver Metallic Cross-Traffic Alert Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto Firecracker Red SARGE GREEN CHIEF LED Lighting Group RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP STEEL BUMPER GROUP TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP STING-GREY WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM W/POLISHED LIP Tires: LT285/70R17C OWL Off-Road Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top HELLAYELLA SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG Tan Premium Sunrider Soft Top BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP Requires Subscription Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T BRIGHT MOPAR DOOR SILL GUARDS Plastic MOPAR Door Sill Guards MOPAR Cargo Tub Liner Black MOPAR Perforated Leather Cargo Management Group w/Trail Rail Leather-Faced Seats w/Rubicon & Utility Grid Cloth Seats w/Rubicon Logo & Utility Grid Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop MOPAR Moab Mountain Bodyside Graphic MOPAR 1941 SWOOSH BODYSIDE GRAPHIC MOPAR Windshield Tie Down Strap MOPAR Hinge-Gate Reinforcement Satin Black MOPAR Grille MOPAR Grab Handle Kit Quick Order Package 23R Rubicon Quick Order Package 25R Rubicon 4:1 Rock-Trac HD Full Time 4WD System Quick Order Package 22R Rubicon REDICAL ANODIZED MID-DASH PANEL BLACK MOPAR STITCHED LEATHER SNAZZBERRY PEARL JEEP TRAIL RATED TOW STRAP KIT 449 kg (5 Front collision mitigation GECKO PEARL Gorilla Glass Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers MOPAR Doors Off Mirror Kit WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK 426 KGS (5 DUAL DOOR GROUP W/BASE UPPERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.