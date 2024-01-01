$45,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Jeep Wrangler
4xe UNLIMITED SAHARA - Low Mileage
2021 Jeep Wrangler
4xe UNLIMITED SAHARA - Low Mileage
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$45,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,217KM
VIN 1C4JJXP66MW863571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P552245A
- Mileage 36,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Forging a new path into the future, this Jeep Wrangler 4xe has all the legendary capability and open-air freedom that the Wrangler is known for. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is for sale today.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler 4xe is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and plug-in hybrid technology, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler 4xe is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this advanced Wrangler 4xe offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 36,217 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$45,989
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Jeep Wrangler