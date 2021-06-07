2021 Jeep Wrangler

$64,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 8 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7329806

7329806 Stock #: LC0887

LC0887 VIN: 1C4HJXEG7MW548174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,856 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Rear window wiper w/washer Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension HD suspension Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box HD shock absorbers Black door handles Front license plate bracket Front centre armrest w/storage Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Garage door transmitter 8 speakers Freedom Panel Storage Bag Day-Night Rearview Mirror 220 Amp Alternator 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Parkview Back-Up Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Console Ducts 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Aluminum Spare Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Smart Device Integration Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Streaming Audio 3 Skid Plates 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Illuminated Rear Cupholder Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Flip-Up Rear Window 81.4 L Fuel Tank Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season 1237# Maximum Payload Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

