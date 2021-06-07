2021 Jeep Wrangler

This SUV has 24,330 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This Sahara is as rugged as its namesake lands with aluminum wheels, heavy duty shocks, heavy duty suspension, side steps, chrome exterior accents, Sahara logo on seats, Black Freedom Top hardtop, leather steering wheel, power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, voice activated air conditioning, navigation, off road information pages, and wi-fi. It also comes withUconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, skid plates, tow hooks, stylish wheels, fog lamps, Dana axles, Command Trac shift on the fly 4x4 system, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
HD suspension
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
8 speakers
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Smart Device Integration
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents