2021 Jeep Wrangler
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9065893
- Stock #: PB03274
- VIN: 1C4HJXDN2MW541732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,070 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4x4 model features LEATHER front reclining bucket seat with a manual 6 way adjustable driver seat, Hands-free communication with Bluetooth, air conditioning, cruise control, push button start, a back-up camera, manual door locks, windows and mirrors, Black Freedom Top 3-piece Hardtop, rear window defroster, tow hooks (2 front and 1 rear), as well as 17-inch wheels. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Wrangler with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
