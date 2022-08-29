Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

26,070 KM

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Jeep Wrangler

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

26,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9065893
  • Stock #: PB03274
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDN2MW541732

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB03274
  • Mileage 26,070 KM

This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4x4 model features LEATHER front reclining bucket seat with a manual 6 way adjustable driver seat, Hands-free communication with Bluetooth, air conditioning, cruise control, push button start, a back-up camera, manual door locks, windows and mirrors, Black Freedom Top 3-piece Hardtop, rear window defroster, tow hooks (2 front and 1 rear), as well as 17-inch wheels. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Wrangler with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tires: P245/75R17 All Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
GVWR: 2
400 lbs)
Diesel Fuel
Convertible Hardtop
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
449 kg (5
Front collision mitigation
Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER METALLIC ALUMINUM

