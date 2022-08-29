Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

9,815 KM

Details Description Features

$65,999

+ tax & licensing
$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

9,815KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9080086
  • Stock #: PO03292
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG6MW830577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # PO03292
  • Mileage 9,815 KM

Vehicle Description

With LOW KMS, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon model includes: two front and one rear tow hooks, 4:1 Rock-Trac heavy-duty-part-time 4x4 system, BodyColourHardtop, BodyColour fender flares, navigation, Alpine premium sound system, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, steering wheel-mounted cruise control, air conditioning with dual zone temperature control, Bluetooth, power locks, windows with front one touch down, power heated exterior mirrors, remote keyless entry with panic alarm, a rear 60/40 split folding bench seat, back-up camera, rear park assist system, blind-spot monitoring system, Safety Group, Advanced Safety Group plus even more! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Wrangler with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT from Go Dodge Surrey. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
GVWR: 2
Diesel Fuel
Convertible Hardtop
800 lbs)
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On/Off-Road
Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK
630 KGS (5

