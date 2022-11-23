Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

20,550 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS SPORT

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

20,550KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9327724
  • Stock #: AA22154
  • VIN: 1C4HJXAG4MW626951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA22154
  • Mileage 20,550 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

