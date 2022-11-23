$76,885+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon 4xe Navi/ Leather/ Hard Top
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
15,102KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9330499
- Stock #: LC1466
- VIN: 1C4JJXR63MW757611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this reliable Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there with style! This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 15,102 kms. It's baltic grey metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon 4xe. This Rubicon is as tough as they come with an electric hybrid assist, aluminum wheels, red tow hooks, performance suspension, selectable locking differentials, more skid plates, heavy duty shocks, off road suspension, black exterior accents, remote keyless entry, voice activated air conditioning, Rubicon logo on seats, navigation, off road information pages, and wi-fi. It also comes withUconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
REAR CAMERA
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
HYBRID
4G Wi-Fi
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2