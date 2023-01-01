$57,994+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Altitude Unlimited - 4G Wi-Fi
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
64,985KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9495184
- Stock #: 19100
- VIN: 1C4HJXEM3MW504016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,985 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 64,985 kms. It's billet metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Altitude Unlimited. This Altitude takes it as high as you with heavy duty shocks, heavy duty suspension, aluminum wheels, Black Freedom Top hardtop, side steps, navigation, off road information pages, wi-fi, power windows and locks, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and voice activated air conditioning. It also comes with Uconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, skid plates, tow hooks, stylish wheels, fog lamps, Dana axles, Command Trac shift on the fly 4x4 system, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Heavy Duty Suspension, 4g Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heavy Duty Suspension
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
4G Wi-Fi
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2