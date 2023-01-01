$56,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Altitude Unlimited - 4G Wi-Fi
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
43,565KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9709480
- Stock #: N228231A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN8MW520236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,565 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 43,565 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Altitude Unlimited. This Altitude takes it as high as you with heavy duty shocks, heavy duty suspension, aluminum wheels, Black Freedom Top hardtop, side steps, navigation, off road information pages, wi-fi, power windows and locks, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and voice activated air conditioning. It also comes with Uconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, skid plates, tow hooks, stylish wheels, fog lamps, Dana axles, Command Trac shift on the fly 4x4 system, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Heavy Duty Suspension, 4g Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Heavy Duty Suspension
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Off-Road Suspension
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
561.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Gloss Black Aluminum
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Navigation
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
