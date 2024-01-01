Menu
2021 Kia Forte GT Orange 1.6L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 201hp 7-Speed Automatic FWD

2021 Kia Forte

45,455 KM

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

GT

2021 Kia Forte

GT

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

45,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF44AC9ME367569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2021 Kia Forte GT Orange 1.6L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 201hp 7-Speed Automatic FWD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

