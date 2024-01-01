$24,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
GT
2021 Kia Forte
GT
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
45,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF44AC9ME367569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2021 Kia Forte GT Orange 1.6L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 201hp 7-Speed Automatic FWD
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2021 Kia Forte