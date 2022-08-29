Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Forte

49,664 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 9057925
  2. 9057925
  3. 9057925
  4. 9057925
  5. 9057925
  6. 9057925
  7. 9057925
  8. 9057925
  9. 9057925
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,664KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9057925
  • Stock #: PO03203A
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD4ME295895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,664 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Kia Forte a compact, not a compromise. With its bold new look and premium feel, this Forte will turn heads inside and out. This EX model comes nicely equipped with HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY & GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, wireless phone charger, Bluetooth, a/c, cruise control, Blind-Spot Monitoring System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, LED headlights, automatic headlamps, LED positioning lights, body-coloured side view mirrors with signal repeaters, chrome window trim, chrome exhaust tip, 16-inch machine finish alloy wheels and even more great features.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Forte with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES from Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2018 Ford Mustang
56,178 KM
$42,987 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 53,035 KM
$22,672 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus
115,800 KM
$14,652 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory