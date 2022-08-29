Menu
2021 Kia Forte

67,150 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Basant Motors

604-572-7880

2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

6 Months No Payments, O.A.C.!!

2021 Kia Forte

6 Months No Payments, O.A.C.!!

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9278419
  • Stock #: Y350
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD0ME343800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,150 KM

Vehicle Description

A fun sporty car on a budget. It is fuel efficient, nimble, and has a low cost of ownership. The combination of these three make it a very popular car. It is highly reliable and inexpensive to own.

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at www.Basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

