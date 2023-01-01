$CALL+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2021 Kia Forte
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
34,545KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9494965
- Stock #: LC1551
- VIN: 3KPF24AD4ME400556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,545 KM
Vehicle Description
For a compact sports sedan, this Kia Forte has a generously spacious interior, offering the versatility and practicality of a much larger vehicle, while retaining its good looks and excellent value. This 2021 Kia Forte is for sale today.
Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 34,545 kms. It's alpine white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is LX. This Kia Forte LX comes with a lot of great standard features like heated front seats, a leather wrapped shift knob, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB inputs and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Streaming Audio.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
