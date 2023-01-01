2021 Kia NIRO

$41,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 6 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10391766

10391766 Stock #: P643268A

P643268A VIN: KNDCE3LC9M5466119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,612 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Navigation System Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.