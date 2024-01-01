$34,986+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Kia NIRO
EV EX - Apple CarPlay
2021 Kia NIRO
EV EX - Apple CarPlay
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$34,986
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,221KM
VIN KNDCC3LG2M5093949
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,221 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Kia Niro offers a quiet and very comfortable ride quality, while being one of the most efficient and refined crossovers on the market. This 2021 Kia Niro EV is for sale today.
The Niro has easily become one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUV's on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable, uninterrupted highway cruising.This SUV has 59,221 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Niro EV's trim level is EX. This EX Niro adds a lot of great features that are sure to enhance your experience with leather seating accents, wireless charging, smart key with push button start, rear parking sensors, under floor storage, and power folding side mirrors with turn signals. Other interior features leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and rearview camera. If that feels like too little, the infotainment system enhances your experience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs with a 8 inch display. Other features include fog lamps, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather And Cloth Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
leather and cloth seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2021 Kia NIRO