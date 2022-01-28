$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Stinger
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8231031
- Stock #: PB02887
- VIN: KNAE55LC1M6091144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Shown in Ghost Grey, this 2021 Kia Stinger GT Limited AWD comes with LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED 2ND ROW, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, power front seats with driver memory, dual zone temperature control, cruise control, hands-free Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Google Android Auto, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted shift control, power tilt/telescoping steering column, USB/auxiliary input jack, Brembo brake pads, rain sensing wipers, smart power liftgate, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips and even more you must see for yourself! With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Stinger is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.?This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
