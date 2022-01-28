Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Stinger

15,056 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Stinger

2021 Kia Stinger

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Stinger

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 8231031
  2. 8231031
  3. 8231031
  4. 8231031
  5. 8231031
  6. 8231031
  7. 8231031
  8. 8231031
  9. 8231031
  10. 8231031
  11. 8231031
  12. 8231031
  13. 8231031
  14. 8231031
  15. 8231031
  16. 8231031
  17. 8231031
  18. 8231031
  19. 8231031
  20. 8231031
  21. 8231031
  22. 8231031
  23. 8231031
  24. 8231031
  25. 8231031
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,056KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8231031
  • Stock #: PB02887
  • VIN: KNAE55LC1M6091144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Shown in Ghost Grey, this 2021 Kia Stinger GT Limited AWD comes with LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED 2ND ROW, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, power front seats with driver memory, dual zone temperature control, cruise control, hands-free Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Google Android Auto, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted shift control, power tilt/telescoping steering column, USB/auxiliary input jack, Brembo brake pads, rain sensing wipers, smart power liftgate, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips and even more you must see for yourself! With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Stinger is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.?This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2019 Chevrolet Equinox
 41,942 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300
 106,162 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango
 43,335 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory