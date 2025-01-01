Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

35,903 KM

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S

12219471

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,903KM
VIN SALYJ2EX9MA310240

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 310240
  • Mileage 35,903 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Locking differential: center
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: metallic
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Watts: 380
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear bumper color: black
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Cross traffic alert: rear
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment Screen Size: 10 in. (dual)
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Navigation data: real time traffic
Infotainment: PIVI Pro
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Internet radio app: Spotify / Stitcher
Center console trim: leather / simulated alloy
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield / infrared-reflecting windshield
Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB rear
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / self-leveling / wiper activated

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar