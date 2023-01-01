$72,988+ tax & licensing
604-531-2916
2021 Lexus GX
460 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$72,988
- Listing ID: 10349772
- Stock #: 24UBNA78043
- VIN: JTJGM7BX8M5278043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA78043
- Mileage 48,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! Heated and Cooled Seats! Sunroof! Discover unparalleled luxury and rugged capability in the form of the 2021 Lexus GX 460 4WD. Merging exquisite craftsmanship with uncompromising performance, this premium SUV redefines your driving experience. Whether navigating urban landscapes or conquering off-road terrain, the GX 460 offers a seamless blend of opulence and versatility. Under the hood, the GX 460 boasts a potent 4.6-liter V8 engine, ensuring a commanding presence on any road. Its advanced 4WD system empowers you to traverse challenging landscapes with confidence, making every journey an unforgettable adventure. From daily commutes to weekend getaways, the GX 460 delivers unmatched power and control. Step inside the meticulously designed cabin, where comfort and sophistication converge. Premium materials and meticulous attention to detail create an atmosphere of refined elegance. Plush leather-trimmed seats, genuine wood accents, and modern technologies ensure that you travel in both style and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
