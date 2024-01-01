Menu
2021 Lexus RX 350

35,559 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus RX 350

L *THIRD ROW*MEMORY SEATS*AUTO HOLD*

2021 Lexus RX 350

L *THIRD ROW*MEMORY SEATS*AUTO HOLD*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,559KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJHZKFA1M2032192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1918A
  • Mileage 35,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Buy From Home Available

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2021 Lexus RX 350