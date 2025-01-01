Menu
Recent Arrival! 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT Red I4 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Why Buy From us? 
*7x Hyundai Presidents Award of Merit Winner 
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence 
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year 

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): 
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program 
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee 
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection 
- Full Synthetic Oil Change 
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty 

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.

CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

2021 Mazda CX-30

59,410 KM

Details Description

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

12970340

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,410KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDL9MM240722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,410 KM

Vehicle Description



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2021 Mazda CX-30